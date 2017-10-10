Congrats if you already knew about this Facebook Easter Egg, and here are 2 more!

(WKRG) — Congratulations if you already know about this Facebook Easter Egg. But if you didn’t here’s the information on the “congratulations” animation, plus 2 others.

If you type the words “congrats” or “congratulations” as a post or a comment, a balloon animation will fly across your screen.

You can also make it work with these other versions of “congrats”

  • Congrats
  • Congratulations
  • ألف
  • مبروك
  • تهانينا مبارك
  • مبروك
  • Glückwunsch
  • Gratuliere
  • Enhorabuena
  • Felicitaciones
  • Félicitations
  • बधाई
  • Selamat
  • Congratulazioni
  • おめでとう
  • 축하해
  • 축하해요
  • Мои поздравления
  • Поздравляем
  • Поздравляю
  • ยินดีด้วย
  • Tebrikler
  • 恭喜
  • Geluk
  • অভিনন্দন
  • Gratulace!
  • Til lykke
  • Tillykke
  • Συγχαρητήρια
  • Paljon onnea
  • Onnea
  • અભિનંદન
  • מזל טוב
  • Gratula
  • Čestitam
  • Čestitke
  • Čestitamo
  • അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങൾ
  • ಶುಭಾಶಯ
  • Tahniah
  • Grattis
  • अभिनंदन
  • ਵਧਾਈਆਂ
  • Parabéns
  • Gratki
  • Gratulacje
  • Felicitări!
  • Gratulujem
  • Blahoželám
  • Gefeliciteerd
  • வாழ்த்துகள்
  • வாழ்த்துக்கள்
  • అభినందనలు
  • مبارکباد
  • Chúc mừng
  • ဂုဏ်ယူပါတယ်
  • Честитам
  • Hongera
  • Свака част
  • Felicitações
  • Gratulálok
  • Gratulálunk
  • Onnittelut
  • Μπράβο
  • gratuluju
  • gratuluji
  • gratulujeme
  • blahopřeju
  • blahopřeji
  • blahopřejeme
  • Tebrik ederim
  • ขอแสดงความยินดี
  • おめでとうございます
  • Complimenti
  • बधाई हो
  • शुभकामनाएं
  • शुभकामनाएँ
  • Herzlichen Glückwunsch
  • Baie geluk
  • Veels geluk
  • Gratulerer

For the Thumbs Up animation simply post or comment:

  • Rad
  • Radness

 

You can also get these hearts to fly across your screen

Activated by:

  • xo
  • xoxo
  • xoxoxo
  • Besos y abrazos
  • bisou
  • bisous
  • baci
  • 꽁냥꽁냥
  • Я люблю тебя
  • Я люблю вас
  • จุ๊บๆ
  • จุ๊บจุ๊บ
  • Öptüm
  • 么么哒
  • সোনা
  • Kys og knus
  • φιλάκια
  • puspus
  • Puszi!
  • Šaljem poljupce!
  • ഉമ്മ
  • ਰੋਮਾਂਸ
  • Um abraço
  • pupici
  • cmuk
  • ချစ်ခြင်းများစွာ
  • Грлим те
  • mahaba

 

