BREAKING: Two Men Drowned on Fort Morgan Attempting to Save a Child

FORT MORGAN, Alabama (WKRG) – Sheriff Hoss Mack confirms two men drowned on Fort Morgan Monday evening while they were attempting to save a child. The body of one of the men was recovered Monday around 8 p.m. The Coast Guard will resume the search for the second body Tuesday morning at sunrise.

The Sheriff says four adults entered the water near the Kiva Dunes Resort to save a child. Two adults were able to rescue the child and make it out of the water. The other two drowned, according to the Sheriff.

The Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information Tuesday morning.