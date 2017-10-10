UPDATE: Suspect Charged With Capital Murder After Shooting, Killing Officer at Texas Tech University

LUBBOCK, TX – Lubbock Police and EMS were called to the Texas Tech Police Department Monday evening for the report of a shooting. Just before 9:30 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody near the Lubbock Coliseum.

Texas Tech issued the following statement just before 9:00 p.m.

Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check. Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased. The suspect fled on foot and is currently still at-large. Texas Tech University campus is on lockdown.

The time of the initial call of a shooting was about 7:50 p.m., and the address was 413 Flint Avenue.

The all-clear was given about 9:35 p.m. from Texas Tech University with a message that said in part, “The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus.”

The university later publicly identified the suspect as Hollis A. Daniels, 19. He has been charged with capital murder.

Lubbock Police said “A Texas Tech Officer was able to tackle the suspect as he fled & took him into custody. LPD officers were close behind & assisted.”

The following was sent as a Texas Tech Emergency Alert after the shooting but before the all clear was given:

This is TTU. A shooting has been reported at the Texas Tech Police Department. At this time, the shooter is still at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter in a safe location. Additional information to come. For more information go to emergency.ttu.edu.

Upon hearing news of the shooting, U.S. Senator from Texas Ted Cruz said, “Heidi & I are praying for all those on @TexasTech’s campus this evening. Please be safe and heed warnings from campus officials.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said “First and foremost, our hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed at Texas Tech University. I have spoken to Chancellor Robert Duncan to offer my condolences, and I have mobilized the Texas Department of Public Safety to offer any assistance to the Lubbock Police Department. As the Texas Tech campus deals with this heartbreaking tragedy, Cecilia and I pray for the continued safety of the students and the entire community.”

State Representative John Frullo said, “Keep your thoughts and prayers with the family and friends of the officer shot and killed on the @TexasTech campus tonight.”

State Senator Charles Perry said, “Heart breaking. Our prayers are for this officer’s loved ones.”

State Representative Dustin Burrows said, “Heartbroken for the family of the fallen officer. Proud of our law enforcement for arresting the suspect so quickly.”

Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens said on Twitter, “Heavy heart tonight. Thoughts and prayers with Texas Tech Police Department.”

The city of Lubbock said: “Our thoughts & prayers are with the family of the TTU Police Officer killed in the line of duty and the entire @TexasTech community. We are grateful for the swift action by law enforcement to take the suspect into custody. And, we will continue to offer assistance to the University as it deals with this tragedy.”

