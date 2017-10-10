7th Annual Dauphin Island Art Trail Remains Scheduled Following Nate

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A family friendly and free event will take place as scheduled Saturday morning.

The 7th Annual Dauphin Island Art Trail will begin at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

The event will show case art work from over 50 local and regional artists. “As far as we know, all of the artists will be participating as planned,” McKee said. “There will be more than 50 of them, selling everything from watercolors and pottery to jewelry and blown glass.” Art Trail is free and open to the public with a free shuttle for those who do not drive or bike.

Visitors can participate in a “treasure hunt” while visiting all locations. “The idea is, you can stop at any location and pick up a map,” McKee said. “And then you have it stamped at each location. No purchase is required, and you can leave your map at the last site you visit. We’ll take the completed maps and have a drawing afterward, at 5 o’clock, for some great prizes.”

Around 4:30 pm. Saturday, visitors can pay $5 to attend the town’s Sunset Concert featuring the band Roman Street. Children under 12 can enter for free. It will take place at Fort Gaines.

For more information on the Art Trail, visit the chamber’s website or search for “Dauphin Island Art Trail” on Facebook.