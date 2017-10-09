Zaxby’s Donates $200,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Relief Efforts

ATHENS, Ga. (WKRG) — Zaxby’s announced Monday, October 9th the business is donating $200,000 to the American Red Cross for relief efforts in the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“Zaxby’s communities were directly affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and our licensees jumped into action right away, said Zach McLeroy, CEO and co-founder of Zaxby’s. “Thanks to the quick response of our licensees and generosity of our guests, we were able to donate $200,000 for hurricane relief efforts.”

Nearly all Zaxby’s locations held fundraisers on Sept. 7 and 21. Participating restaurants donated 10 percent of sales from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to relief efforts. Some Zaxby’s owners in Florida and Texas fed first responders, volunteers and those impacted by the destruction.

“There is still so much work to be done in the areas hit by recent hurricanes, which is why we are committed to our partnership with the American Red Cross,” said McLeroy.

Zaxby’s businesses encourage people to continue donating to relief efforts for Harvey, Irma and other disasters, big and small.