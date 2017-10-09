Wildfire Burns Parts of California, Residents Evacuate

(KRON/AP) Multiple wind driven wildfires are burning across Sonoma and Napa Counties. KRON4 News received the following message from the Santa Rosa Police Department:

From the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department:

New mandatory evacuations for Santa Rosa area east of Fulton Road between Guerneville Road and River Road. If you are in this area, you need to leave immediately.

The nearest shelter is the Santa Rosa Vets Memorial Building at 1351 Maple Ave. Large animals can be taken to the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road.

Alert: Mandatory Evacuation for area north of Hopper Avenue between Highway 101 and Coffey Lane

The Santa Rosa Fire Department has ordered a mandatory evacuation for the area north of Hopper Avenue between Highway 101 and Coffey Lane due to rapidly moving fire.

This is a life threatening event. Leave immediately.

The fire is located near Porter Creek Road, east of Windsor and north of Santa Rosa in unincorporated Sonoma County.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is spreading quickly and moving south down Mark West Springs Road toward Riebli Road.

Their deputies were dispatched to help firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers with evacuations.

Multiple fires broke out Sunday night as strong winds buffeted the area. Emergency lines were inundated with callers reporting smoke in the area.

Downed trees were blocking parts of one rural road and fires were burning on both sides of Highway 12 as gusts reached up to 60 mph (96.5 kph).

Cal Fire says firefighters were battling a 200-acre (80.9-hectare) fire in Napa County.

A Santa Rosa, CA hospital, was evacuated due to a growing wildfire.