WATCH: Carnival Fantasy Has Arrived Back in the Port of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Carnival Fantasy has arrived back in Mobile after being stuck at sea when the Port of Mobile closed for Hurricane Nate.

The Fantasy was scheduled to return Saturday.

This has postponed the cruises leaving the port.

Carnival Cruise Lines officials say that check-in for embarking guests will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday evening. Due to daylight navigational restrictions, the ship will remain overnight in Mobile and depart Tuesday morning at the earliest opportunity on a fun “cruise to nowhere.”

Guests who choose to sail on modified voyages will receive a pro-rated refund. Those who opt to cancel can do so and receive a future cruise credit equal to their cruise fare.

Guests who were scheduled to depart on Carnival cruises from New Orleans and Mobile this past weekend are encouraged to sign up for text alerts by texting the codes below to CRUISE (278473).