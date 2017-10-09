VIDEO: Orange Sky Seen at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WKRG/AP) — The wildfires raging in California are causing the sky to turn orange.

Visitors at the Disneyland parks captured this fiery orange sky.

Officials say a wind-driven wildfire churning through canyons in hilly neighborhoods of Southern California has burned multiple homes.

TV news helicopters over the blaze in the Anaheim hills of eastern Orange County are showing several homes fully involved and flames spreading in others Monday afternoon.

Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt says there’s still no count of the number of homes affected by Monday’s blaze.

Anaheim Fire & Rescue says the fire has grown to 2,000 acres and is being fought by 200 firefighters, six helicopters and six airplanes.

One firefighter has been injured.

Fire crews are scrambling to protect structures. Evacuations have been ordered for neighborhoods and two elementary schools.

The fire erupted during the fall’s first significant blast of Santa Ana winds, the seasonal gusts linked to some of the region’s worst wildfires.