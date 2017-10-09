Tropical Storm Ophelia Is in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression 17 formed this morning west of the Azores, and has quickly developed into Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Ophelia is a minimal tropical storm with 40 mph winds. It is moving NNE at 5 mph, but is expected just to wander around in the Atlantic for a few days before dissipating. It is no threat to you or to any land.

Here’s the initial information on TS Ophelia from the National Hurricane Center:

LOCATION…31.4N 39.9W

ABOUT 860 MI…1385 KM WSW OF THE AZORES

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNE OR 30 DEGREES AT 5 MPH…7 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1008 MB…29.77 INCHES

Meanwhile, Nate has lost its tropical characteristics over the northeastern U.S. There are no other disturbances that are likely to become tropical systems over the next few days.

John Nodar