Thousands Begin Week Without Power Following Nate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power crews worked through the night, restoring power for the thousands still left in the dark as the work week began following Hurricane Nate.

Late Saturday/early Sunday, Hurricane Nate swept across the Gulf Coast, knocking out power for more than 60,000 in the Mobile area alone.

At 4:00 a.m. Monday morning, more than 9,800 customers remained without power. That number dramatically dropped to 6,200 within the hour as extra crew hands continue to work across the region.

Statewide, roughly 10,000 Alabama Power customers remain without power.

Baldwin EMC crews were able to restore power to their 4,000 meters downed in Baldwin County by Sunday evening.

