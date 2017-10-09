Storm Surge Affects Dauphin Island Residents

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Alabama (WKRG) – A handful of residences along Salt Creek were affected by storm surge during Hurricane Nate. A nearly two foot water line can still be seen on cars along Bienville Boulevard. Residents say the water came in fast. A few people lost many of their belongings due to water damage.

“I went and opened the door to check and there was like two inches of rain,” said Christine Hanson who is from Michigan, but is visiting her daughter. “So I didn’t think nothing of it. I went out a half hour later opened the door and all the water came gushing in.”

Crews are also continuing to work on Dauphin Island’s west end to clear sand from the roadway. About three miles are covered in a thick blanket of sand and water.

Until the sand is removed, utility crews cannot get to water lines to restore water or power to the west end of the island.