Some Homeowners in Mobile County Still Waiting For Lights to Come Back

West Mobile County, AL (WKRG)

By the end of the day, most people served by Alabama Power in our area should have their electricity back. At the peak of the storm, some 56,000 people were without power in our region. Around west Mobile County, you could probably see a bucket truck or two. Power crews were busy getting electricity back to homeowners like John Mims who’ve been in the dark for almost two days.

“Like we in the dungeon right now, like we’ve been forgotten,” said Mims. Right around the corner, an Alabama Power crew fixed a downed line that feeds power to John Mims and his neighbors on McCleod road. Some saw the power outage as a chance for reflection. “No power: made me think life can change on you in a minute, maybe we got a little soft maybe this is a wake up that this can always happen on the Gulf Coast,” said homeowner Norman Lockett. Being without power for two days is bad enough but some of the neighbors around here say they’ve been through worse.

Irma Travis, no power: “In Frederick for weeks, it’s very inconvenient but I’m glad it wasn’t worse because people had it worse than we did,” said Irma Travis. Some neighbors kept roaring generators going to keep the lights on, as they waited for Alabama Power to roll through their neighborhood. Alabama Power officials say they’re getting assistance from about 1,000 workers from utility companies around the region.