Smelly Armed Robber Targets Destin Subway

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A “smelly” white woman robbed a Destin Subway Saturday night wearing a brown wig.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriffs the alleged robber entered the Subway at 1253 Airport Road around 10 p.m. and demanded an employee put money in her purse.

The employee claims the woman was holding in her right hand a large semi-automatic pistol inside the purse.

She, the robber, is described as a “smelly” white female, around 45-years old, approximately 5’5″ in height, 170 pounds, with a thin face and thin lips. She was wearing a dark brown jacket, dark pants, a brown wig, and prescription glasses.

The robber left with a small amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400.