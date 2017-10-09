Revenue Commission Offices closed today, Mobile License Commission Open

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is a press release from the Mobile County Commission.

All branches of the Mobile County Revenue Commission will be closed today due to a power outage, according to Revenue Commissioner Kim Hastie. She is working with Alabama Power and expects to reopen offices tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 10th.

The Mobile County License Commission’s office at Michael Square is open today and operating on generator power.

Mobile County Revenue Commission offices closed today are:

Michael Square

3925 Michael Blvd., Suite G

Theodore

5808 Hwy 90 West, Suite G

Eight Mile

Eight Mile Shopping Center

4557 St. Stephens Road

Downtown Mobile

151 Government St.

Mobile, Al 36602

The Citronelle branch is open Tuesday and Thursdays only, and is not affected by today’s closure of the other locations. Commissioner Hastie said there are no tax deadlines today.