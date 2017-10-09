Okaloosa County Fatal Car Accident

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal car accident in Okaloosa County early Sunday morning.

The report by FHP says that the driver, Saul Lopez-Perez, 28, of Destin, was driving a Dodge Ram truck eastbound on Highway 98 when he failed to negotiate a curve on the roadway. He drove onto the shoulder and began to rotate. The tires hit the soft sand shoulder and the truck began to overturn. The truck overturned one and a half times and came to rest on the driver’s side.

According to the report, Lopez-Perez died and the passenger, Marco Montes-Hernandez, 27, was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with serious injuries.

Neither of the passengers were wearing seatbelts according to the FHP report.