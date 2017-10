MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to someone shot on Gulf Terra Drive North Thursday evening.

According to police, when they arrived, the victim was on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the hip.

The victim said he was shot by his girlfriend’s brother during an altercation.

Mobile Police say that on Friday, 24-year-old Joseph Orr turned himself into police headquarters and was later arrested and taken to Metro Jail.