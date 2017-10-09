Manhunt Underway After Pursuit Crash in Eight Mile

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A driver is in custody and a manhunt is underway for a second person after a pursuit ended in a crash in Mobile County on Monday.

The suspects’ vehicle crashed near Cheyenne Parkway and Gaynor Road around 2:30 p.m.

The female driver was taken into custody, and a male passenger ran off, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

During the pursuit, the vehicle rammed the back of a deputy’s car near Lott Road and University Boulevard.

News 5 has blurred images from the crash because undercover deputies were at the scene.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this page as we get new information.