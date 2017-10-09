Man, woman found dead inside burning mobile home

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a burning mobile home in Florida.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews made the discovery on Sunday after putting out a fire at the home in Tidewater Estates near Deerfield Beach.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

The sheriff’s office and the state fire marshal’s office are investigating the fire.

Deerfield Beach is north of Fort Lauderdale.

