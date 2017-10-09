Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

5:50 a.m. – A good-looking start on your Monday. Crossing the Bayway both directions flowing along nicely. No problems through the George Wallace or Bankhead tunnel. Had a little bit of flooding there on the Eastbound Causeway trying to get onto the Eastbound Bayway but it is passible and no delay there that we’ve seen. Right now in Mobile some fog to deal with but no accidents at the moment. Moving along pretty smoothly throughout most of Baldwin County even with some wet driving conditions. And it’s raining through Pensacola but moving along well without any new accidents there.

5:30 a.m. – Good morning we’re seeing a little bit of flooding there on the eastbound Causeway trying to get onto the on-ramp onto the eastbound Bayway but it does appear that cars are getting through. There are emergency vehicles there. On the bayway we’re looking good both directions right now. In Mobile little bit of fog so have those headlights on low beam. We had an earlier accident Snow Road and Tanner Williams which has been cleared so no new accidents there. Pretty wet right now in South and East Baldwin County so be careful driving there but no accidents so far along the Panhandle.

5:06 a.m. – Good morning. A pretty good start for your Monday morning commute on the bayway so far. A little bit of foggy conditions in Mobile right now it’s so make sure those headlights are on low beam. We do have an accident Snow Road Northbound there at Tanner Williams that does involve Injuries. Moving along pretty well through Baldwin County but it is pretty wet there along Highway 98 headed over towards the Pensacola area. Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents and so far this morning Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents in Pensacola.