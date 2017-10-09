LIVE COVERAGE: California Wildfires

MOBILE APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR LIVE STREAM

(KRON) — Multiple wind-driven wildfires are burning across Sonoma and Napa Counties.

The fires have burned at least 55,000 acres.

Fire officials tell KRON4 the fire is zero percent contained.

Several areas are under evacuation orders across both counties, including some Santa Rosa hospitals.

Multiple school districts are closing until further notice, even if the school itself is not in imminent danger.

Countless teachers, students, and other staff members are forced to evacuate their homes.

Golden Gate Transit has canceled all bus service through from Santa Rosa.

From the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department:

New mandatory evacuations for Santa Rosa area east of Fulton Road between Guerneville Road and River Road. If you are in this area, you need to leave immediately.

The nearest shelter is the Santa Rosa Vets Memorial Building at 1351 Maple Ave. Large animals can be taken to the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road.

Alert: Mandatory Evacuation for area north of Hopper Avenue between Highway 101 and Coffey Lane

The Santa Rosa Fire Department has ordered a mandatory evacuation for the area north of Hopper Avenue between Highway 101 and Coffey Lane due to rapidly moving fire.

This is a life-threatening event. Leave immediately.

The fire is located near Porter Creek Road, east of Windsor and north of Santa Rosa in unincorporated Sonoma County.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is spreading quickly and moving south down Mark West Springs Road toward Riebli Road.

Their deputies were dispatched to help firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers with evacuations.

Multiple fires broke out Sunday night as strong winds buffeted the area. Emergency lines were inundated with callers reporting smoke in the area.

Downed trees were blocking parts of one rural road and fires were burning on both sides of Highway 12 as gusts reached up to 60 mph (96.5 kph).

Cal Fire says firefighters were battling a 200-acre (80.9-hectare) fire in Napa County.