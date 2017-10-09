Hurricane Nate Causes Some Problems for Baldwin County Coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Nate caused some damage along the coast. One of those spots was at the Gulf State Pier.

Deck panels weighing around 500 pounds each were blown out by waves that crashed onto the pier. While state park officials were able to remove some of the panels before Hurricane Nate, it wasn’t nearly enough. Railings were also ripped and twisted away. The most damage was on the end of the pier, past the midway point.

The pier is closed indefinitely until repairs can be made.

Clean-up at the beachfront in Gulf Shores would have happened anyway but there is an extra sense of urgency because of the upcoming National Shrimp Festival. “We’re about a day behind on our normal set up,” says this years festival chairman Spencer Cade, “We normally start on Sunday but we’re starting today. We hope that is not going to be too much of a problem. We’ve got extra manpower coming in to get our tent people set up our electrical set up. We still expect to have everything ready to go by Wednesday night.”

On the other end of the island, Fort Morgan road had been closed as the Gulf waters met Mobile Bay at the five-mile marker. The road is open and the water is slowly receding. It seems motorists are trying to speed the process one vehicle at a time.