Hundreds of undead people take part in annual zombie walk

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Hundreds of undead people have gathered at the New Jersey shore to take part in an annual zombie walk.

The event was staged Saturday in Asbury Park and featured a variety of mutated characters, including four undead Disney princesses and gory nurses. A zombie Donald Trump pushed a tombstone with his name on it and threw paper towels into the crowd while asking, “Does anyone need saving?”

Walk organizers tout the event as one of the biggest gatherings of the undead on the planet. Most participants apply their own ghoulish makeup before arriving, but others get their look done on scene from professional makeup artists.

Security was beefed up for the event following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and organizers banned the use of prop weapons.