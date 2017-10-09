Gulf State Park Pier Closed Due to Significant Nate Damage

WKRG Staff Published:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The popular Gulf State Park Pier is closed indefinitely while crews work to repair what Hurricane Nate destroyed.

The timetable for repairs is unclear. Optimists are hoping by Wednesday but park officials say it won’t open until they are certain repairs are complete and it is safe.

During the height of the storm waves could be seen crashing over the end of the pier. The deck is constructed with panels designed to blowout during storms. Those panels weigh around 500 pounds each. Dozens were blown out or damaged by Nate.

