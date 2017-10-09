‘Fully Involved’ House Fire on Howells Ferry Rd in Mobile

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on Howells Ferry Road.

According to their tweet the house is fully involved..

News 5 has a crew heading to the scene and will bring more details as they become available.

