Escambia County Woman’s Home Damaged by Giant Tree During Hurricane Nate

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County woman says she can not live in her house after a giant tree fell on it during Hurricane Nate.

Hilde Brown says she was sleeping in her bed when a tree in her yard hit the front of her home.

“When the tree hit the house,” Brown said. “The entire house shook.”

She says there was debris all over her yard and that she could hear limbs from the tree breaking.

When she got up, rain was pouring through the holes in the house.

It could take six months or longer to get her home back to normal.

Meanwhile, Brown says she will stay with her son until it’s safe to move back home.