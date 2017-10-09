Dauphin Island’s Guardian Angel? What do You See in this After Nate Photo?

Dauphin Island, AL (WKRG) – A simple photo of the sand is causing a stir and providing inspiration after Hurricane Nate on Dauphin Island. Mandy Johnson took the photo at the public beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Nate. Johnson says the image made her feel “that we all were being watched over. It could have been a lot worse but we had a guardian angel watching over all of us.”

After posting the picture on the Dauphin Island West End Beach Fan Club it has been shared and like hundreds of times. One person commenting “Angels watching over my little beautiful Island.” Although storm surge, and now lingering piles of sand hit the island during Nate, it was largely spared major damage.