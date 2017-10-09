Coast Guard Continues Post-Nate Port Assessment Monday Morning

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Nearly two days after Hurricane Nate makes landfall we don’t know when things will get back to normal at the Alabama State Docks. The port remains closed by the Coast Guard and that puts the return of the Carnival Fantasy on hold. The Fantasy was supposed to return to Mobile Saturday morning and leave with a new group of passengers. According to a ship tracking service, the vessel is still in Gulf waters miles from Mobile.

We spoke with a Coast Guard official this morning who said crews will continue to assess the damage to the port from Hurricane Nate. They said some resources were damaged and they have more surveys to do this morning. It’s not clear when the port may reopen.

Some Fantasy cruisers still stuck on the ship have complained of sea-sickness. A post to a Mobile Carnival message group on Facebook says the crew has been offering a wide variety of activities to help keep cruisers entertained.