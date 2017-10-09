California firestorm death toll rises to 10

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The Northern California firestorm death toll has risen to 10.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says that seven people have died in Sonoma County.

Cal Fire said that two people have been killed in the Atlas Fire in Napa County.

One other person was killed and two people were seriously hurt in a fire in Mendicino County.

California’s fire chief says numerous people have been injured and a number of residents are also missing as the large fires burn.

Officials expect the death toll to rise 14 fast-moving wildfires destroyed more than 1,500 homes, department stores, hotels and other commercial structures in Northern California.

Further details on the deaths have not yet been released by officials.