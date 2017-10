FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people have drowned off Fort Morgan early Monday evening according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

This comes after reports of four swimmers in distress near the Plantation Dunes.

Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department, Bon Secour Volunteer Fire Department, and the Coast Guard are on the scene.

Red flags were flying at the time of the drownings.

