Anger, praise in Scotland as losses mount at President Trump’s resorts

BALMEDIE, Scotland (AP) – Feelings toward President Donald Trump run from anger to praise in Scotland where the troubles for the president’s two golf clubs have only mounted recently. A financial report filed with the British government shows President Trump is losing millions for a third year in a row.

A report from Britain’s Companies House shows losses last year more than doubled to 17.6 million pounds ($23 million). Revenue also fell sharply. Trump’s company has faced several setbacks since it ventured into Scotland a dozen years ago.

The company has angered some locals for what they say are its bullying tactics to get them to sell land. But others at neighboring hotels and golf courses say President Trump’s clubs have been good for their business.