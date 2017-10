GEORGIA (WJBF) – A heartbreaking end to a search for a newborn in Georgia.

The newborn was 15 days old and her name was, Caliyah McNabb from Covington.

She was reported missing from the Eagle Point Trailer Park, Saturday morning.

Her body was found Sunday afternoon inside a duffel bag in the woods near her home.

Now her grandfather says he and his family are looking for answers.