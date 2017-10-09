A New Tropical Depression Forms; Not a Threat to You

New Tropical Depression 17 has formed in the eastern Atlantic west of the Azores. Here’s the initial info from the National Hurricane Center:

LOCATION…31.1N 39.9W

ABOUT 875 MI…1405 KM WSW OF THE AZORES

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 10 DEGREES AT 3 MPH…6 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1008 MB…29.77 INCHES

This system may strengthen into Tropical Storm Ophelia in the next day or two, but will live its life wandering around in the Atlantic. TD 17 is no threat to you or to any land.

Meanwhile, Nate has lost its tropical characteristics over Ohio.

John Nodar