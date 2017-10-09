4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck San Jose Monday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake struck at around 5:53 p.m. and was centered about 9 miles southeast of the city’s Alum Rock area.
It had a depth of about 4.3 miles.
The earthquake could be felt all the way in San Francisco.
A KRON4 Viewer in Modesto also said they felt the quake.
Information from USGS:
|
Preliminary Earthquake Report
|
Magnitude
|
4.4
|
Date-Time
|
· 10 Oct 2017 00:53:18 UTC
· 9 Oct 2017 17:53:18 near epicenter
· 9 Oct 2017 16:53:18 standard time in your timezone
|
Location
|
37.310N 121.680W
|
Depth
|
7 km
|
Distances
|
· 14 km (9 miles) E (80 degrees) of Seven Trees, CA
· 14 km (9 miles) ESE (116 degrees) of Alum Rock, CA
· 19 km (12 miles) E (100 degrees) of San Jose City Hall, CA
|
Location Uncertainty
|
Horizontal: 0.1 km; Vertical 0.3 km
|
Parameters
|
Nph = 78; Dmin = 4.8 km; Rmss = 0.06 seconds; Gp = 33°
Version = 3
|
Event ID
|
nc 72906781