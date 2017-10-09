18-Wheeler Carrying Oil Overturns on I-10 in Milton

WKRG Staff Published:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol responded to an 18-wheeler that overturned on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 29 in Santa Rosa County, Florida Monday afternoon. 

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, the 18-wheeler was carrying oil when it crashed just east of Ward Basin Road in Milton.

Agencies on scene also include East Milton Fire, Bagdad and Skyline.

The driver of the truck was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital.

All lanes of traffic are now open on I-10, but traffic is moving slowly.

