MILTON, Florida (WKRG) — Skyline Fire Fighters in Santa Rosa County took to Facebook for a bit of fun ahead of Hurricane Nate.

The video shows a fire fighter acting like a news reporter going live outside during a storm. He is seen holding a microphone made of aluminum foil and a red solo cup to his ear.

Eventually, the video shows water spraying the reporter as if he was in the middle of a storm with heavy rain and wind.