Watch: Couple Gets Married in Winds/Rain of Hurricane Nate

NEW ORLEANS, LA (CBS)

Heather Foster and Michael Couglin celebrated their wedding day the best they could during Hurricane Nate. The couple laughed during their ceremony in New Orleans as wind and rain whipped around them.

They scrambled to make their wedding reception a day early Friday . She told CBS News ” Our family and vendors pulled together” and got everything the mere hours on Friday.

The couple still had a small brief ceremony on Saturday at 1pm before the mandatory curfew went into effect. Later on Saturday night, when the rain and wind let up, the wedding party was able to celebrate in the French Quarter.