Watch: Couple Gets Married in Winds/Rain of Hurricane Nate

By Published:

NEW ORLEANS, LA (CBS)

Heather Foster and Michael Couglin celebrated their wedding day the best they could during Hurricane Nate. The couple laughed during their ceremony in New Orleans as wind and rain whipped around them.

They scrambled to make their wedding reception a day early Friday . She told CBS News ” Our family and vendors pulled together” and got everything the mere hours on Friday.

The couple still had a small brief ceremony on Saturday at 1pm before the mandatory curfew went into effect. Later on Saturday night, when the rain and wind let up, the wedding party was able to celebrate in the French Quarter.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s