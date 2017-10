THEODORE Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters in Theodore battled a trailer fire Saturday evening.

It happened off of Gunn Road shortly after 10:00 p.m.

Witnesses say they heard an explosion and believe it was the power lines down.

A neighbor beat on the door to alert the homeowner.

The homeowner was able to escape but told News 5 that his two dogs did not make it out.