Thousands remains without power along Gulf Coast following Nate

(WKRG) — Thousands along the Gulf Coast experienced power outages overnight and into the morning as Hurricane/Tropical Storm Nate moved into the area.

Crews across the region worked around the clock to restore power as storm conditions worsened until they couldn’t anymore. A consistent influx of blown transformers and downed power lines vastly outpaced restoration efforts and kept thousands in the dark overnight.

News 5 will periodically update this list as updates roll in.

BALDWIN EMC, 9:20 a.m.

Approximately 400 meters remain without power. Crews resumed restoration efforts at dawn and ask customers to remain patient.

Baldwin EMC members who need to report an outage or report lines on the ground should call (251) 989-6247. Outages can also be reported by texting Outage to 85700. (Members who are not already subscribed to the co-op’s outage texting service can sign up by texting Baldwin to 85700.)

ALABAMA POWER (BALDWIN COUNTY), 9:30 a.m.

According to Alabama Power’s interactive outage map, 17 outages remain across Baldwin County, affecting approximately 1,289 Alabama Power customers there. Alabama Power serves 5,798 customers in Baldwin County.

ALABAMA POWER (MOBILE COUNTY), 9:30 a.m.

According to Alabama Power’s interactive outage map, 892 outages remain across Mobile County, affecting approximately 46,827 Alabama Power customers there. Alabama Power serves 205,829 customers in Mobile County.

ALABAMA POWER (CLARKE COUNTY), 9:30 a.m.

According to Alabama Power’s interactive outage map, 43 outages remain across Clarke County, affecting approximately 2,332 Alabama Power customers there. Alabama Power serves 7,753 customers in Clarke County.

GULF POWER (ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL), 9:30 a.m.

According to Gulf Powers’s interactive outage map, approximately 1,937 Gulf Power customers remain without power in Escambia County, FL. Gulf Power serves 152,702 customers in Escambia County, FL.

GULF POWER (OKALOOSA COUNTY), 9:30 a.m.

According to Gulf Powers’s interactive outage map, approximately 2,404 Gulf Power customers remain without power in Okaloosa County. Gulf Power serves 92,627 customers in Okaloosa County.

GULF POWER (SANTA ROSA COUNTY), 9:30 a.m.

According to Gulf Powers’s interactive outage map, approximately 835 Gulf Power customers remain without power in Santa Rosa County. Gulf Power serves 68,898 customers in Santa Rosa County.

MISSISSIPPI POWER (VARIOUS COUNTIES), 9:40 a.m.

According to Mississippi Power’s interactive outage map:

Harrison County – 491 customers without power

Jackson County – 6,765 customers without power

Greene County – 95 customers without power

