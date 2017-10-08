Thousands remain without power along Gulf Coast following Nate

(WKRG) — Thousands along the Gulf Coast experienced power outages overnight and into the morning as Hurricane/Tropical Storm Nate moved into the area.

Crews across the region worked around the clock to restore power as storm conditions worsened until they couldn’t anymore. A consistent influx of blown transformers and downed power lines vastly outpaced restoration efforts and kept thousands in the dark overnight.

News 5 will periodically update this list as updates roll in.

BALDWIN EMC, 11 a.m.

Approximately 169 meters remain without power — that’s down from 400 at 9:40 a.m. Crews resumed restoration efforts at dawn and ask customers to remain patient. According to their Facebook page, crews are “out in full force,” including in North Baldwin County.

Baldwin EMC members who need to report an outage or report lines on the ground should call (251) 989-6247. Outages can also be reported by texting Outage to 85700. (Members who are not already subscribed to the co-op’s outage texting service can sign up by texting Baldwin to 85700.)

ALABAMA POWER (MOBILE/BALDWIN/CLARKE/MONROE COUNTIES), 11 a.m.

A spokesperson with Alabama Power reports approximately 35,000 customers across Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke & Monroe Counties. That’s down from approximately 55,000 customers around 5:30 a.m.

Most of the outages are centered in Mobile County, primarily in West Mobile, Saraland, Bayou La Batre, Prichard and Downtown Mobile.

In Clarke County, some customers in the towns of Jackson and Thomasville still await power restoration.

In Monroe County, some Monroeville customers are without power.

Only 178 Baldwin County customers remain without power.

Alabama Power has called in 500 additional workers to assist with the recovery process. Call 800-888-2726 to report an outage in your area.

GULF POWER (ESCAMBIA COUNTY/OKALOOSA/SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL), 11 a.m.

According to Gulf Powers’s interactive outage map, approximately 2,784 remain without power in the Florida panhandle. Of that number, 746 in Escambia County, FL; 1,731 in Okaloosa County; and 84 in Santa Rosa County. Call 1-800-487-6937 to report an outage

MISSISSIPPI POWER (VARIOUS COUNTIES), 11 a.m.

According to Mississippi Power’s interactive outage map:

Harrison County – 517 customers without power

Jackson County – 6,682 customers without power

Greene County – 65 customers without power

