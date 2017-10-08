Sunday church service cancellations across region following Nate

(WKRG) — Viewers across the area are reporting Sunday church service cancellations this morning following Tropical Storm Nate:
- Bethel AME Church, Mobile
- Moffett Road Assembly of God, Mobile
- Calvary Assembly of God, Mobile
- Dauphin Way Baptist Church, Mobile
- Christ Church Cathedral, Mobile
- Mars Hill Church, Mobile & Fairhope
- Spring Hill Baptist Church, Mobile
- First Baptist Church, Irvington
- First Baptist Church, Mobile
- Wade Baptist Church, Moss Point, MS
- Christ United Methodist, Mobile
- Joy Bible Church, Mobile
- Crawford United Methodist Church, Mobile
- Satsuma First Assembly of God Church, Satsuma
- First United Methodist Church, Bay Minette
- United Methodist Church, Chickasaw
- Cottage Hill Baptist Church, Mobile
- FloraBama Church, Pensacola
- Forest Hill Church of God, Mobile
- Dayspring Baptist Church, Mobile
- Central Presbyterian Church, MobilePastors Bobby & Kimberly Atwood of Redemption Church on 5949 Bourne Road in Mobile have reported that they will have 11 a.m. services as normal. They say all are welcome.This list is not intended to be comprehensive and is updated on an as-needed basis as individual churches reach out to News 5.
El-Bethel Primitive Baptist Church of Mobile also reached out to News 5, letting churchgoers know that services will resume at 10:30 a.m. as usual.
If you do not see your church on this list, check in with one of your church leaders. Church leaders, contact us at producers@wkrg.com if you wish you report your services are cancelled.