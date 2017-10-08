Some Hurricane Damage in Daphne, Fairhope After Nate Blows Through

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County residents waking up to minimal damage Sunday morning. Damage was not as widespread as in other areas of the gulf.

Spanish Fort saw residential damage along Highway 31 when a hard wind knocked over this fence around two in the morning. Charles Abercrombie lives right next to it.

“I’m thankful it wasn’t worse, but yeah it was scary. Like I said, I’ve never experienced anything like that before. And so, all I could hear was just wind blowing,” says Abercrombie.

Down the road in Daphne, Bayfront Park saw damage to its pier and nature trail. Several people were out to see if the stories were true. Darin Barefoot comes to this park all the time.

“We bring the dogs down here sometimes, we fish a lot during the summer,” says Barefoot.

“We have a lot of weddings down here. My sister, one of her friends got married out here, so it’s kind of sad seeing it all messed up,” says Jessica Hicks.

“But I’m also fairly sure that, it being such a popular place that I’ll be fixed up pretty quick I hope,” says Barefoot.

Farther down Baldwin County, we saw damage to a pier in Fairhope. Residents tell us this is common after any strong storm. Overall, folks here are just glad they didn’t see more life-threatening damage.

“It was pretty relaxed, pretty calm,” says Barefoot.