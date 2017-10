Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Parts of downtown Mobile are still recovering following Hurricane Nate. Flooded streets still lingered in certain spots. Congress, State, St. Anthony and St. Louis Streets all had flooding where they intersected with Water Street.

Water Street still showed signs of flooding north of the Convention Center. Roads around downtown also had some minor storm debris. A number of traffic signals were out around midtown Mobile as of about 9 am this morning.