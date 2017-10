BILOXI, Mississippi (CBS) — Instagram user ‘mreedy02’ captured video of the Hard Rock Cafe’s parking lot flooding early Sunday morning (10/8) in Biloxi after Hurricane Nate came through.

The video shows cars moving around as flood waters barrel through the parking lot.

Hurricane Nate, a category 1, is expected to move quickly through the region and pour rain over the south as it moves northward Sunday into Monday.