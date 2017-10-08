President Trump approves Emergency Declaration for Florida Following Nate

Naples, FL (WKRG) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announces President Donald Trump approved a declaration of emergency in Florida, authorizing federal assistance for state and local recovery efforts in Escambia and Santa Rosa County following Hurricane Nate.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.

Willie G. Nunn has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area. Nunn said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further evaluation.

