Port of Mobile Still Closed

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – The Port of Mobile is still closed to all marine traffic. Officials say the port will remain closed until officials complete a full assessment. That means an extended time at sea for passengers currently onboard the Carnival Fantasy. For now, the cruise ship remains at sea until the Port of Mobile reopens.

The Carnival Fantasy’s next scheduled voyages will have a shortened itinerary. Carnival released a news release explaining what options are available for passengers set to sail on any of these affected cruises.

Guests who sail on modified voyages will receive a one day pro-rated refund equal to one day of their cruise fare. Those who opt to cancel can do so and receive a future cruise credit equal to their cruise fare.

The Port of New Orleans has already reopened. The Carnival Dream is making its way to port and is expected to dock at the cruise terminal in New Orleans at 9pm. Tomorrow, the Dream will depart on a six-day cruise with calls to Grand Cayman and Cozumel.

According to Carnival, guests set to depart on Carnival Cruises out of Mobile or New Orleans should sign up for text alerts by texting the codes below to CRUISE (278473).

Carnival Dream 10/8/17 – CCL2

Carnival Fantasy 10/7/17 – CCL3