Pensacola Beach Residents Experience Flooding During Hurricane Nate

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Hurricane Nate brought flooding to the inside of Todd King’s condo.

King lives in Pensacola Beach and says he was well prepared for the storm surge.

King was busy all day cleaning out his garage and the first floor of his home.

“It came up to about, it was a surge too but you can see, it was about eight inches,” King said.

King says his building always floods.

“It’s not a matter of if it’s going to flood, it’s a matter of when,” King said. “You come into this situation prepared. Don’t put anything of value on the first floor.”

King says he’s worried about his home during the next storm. He says it’s the risk you take living so close to water.