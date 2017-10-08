NWS Confirms Brief EF0 Tornado Touched Down in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a brief EF0 tornado touched down in West Mobile near Airport Blvd. and Border Cir. W. Saturday afternoon.
Here is the official survey of the tornado:
..NWS Damage Survey For West Mobile Tornado Event…
.West Mobile Tornado…
Rating: EF-0
Estimated Peak Wind: 75 mph
Path Length /statute/: 0.3 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 25 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: Oct 7 2017
Start Time: 447 pm
Start Location: Portside Court in West Mobile
Start Lat/Lon: 30.6848/-88.2125
End Date: Oct 7 2017
End Time: 448 pm
End Location: Near intersection of Airport Blvd & Border Cir W
End Lat/Lon: 30.6874/-88.2159
Survey summary: A brief EF-0 tornado touched down on Portside Court and
traveled northwest, lifting near the intersection of Airport Blvd and
Border Circle West. The tornado downed several large oak tree limbs. A
large billboard was downed and twisted near Airport Blvd. A small
professional building experienced shingle damage, damage to the facade,
and broken windows. Just north of Airport Blvd, windows were blown out of
vehicles at a car dealership. The dealership also suffered some window
damage.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies
tornadoes into the following categories.
EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph
EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph
EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph
EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph
EF4…Violent…166 to 200 mph
EF5…Violent…>200 mph
Note:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS
Storm Data.