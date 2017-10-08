NWS Confirms Brief EF0 Tornado Touched Down in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a brief EF0 tornado touched down in West Mobile near Airport Blvd. and Border Cir. W. Saturday afternoon.



Here is the official survey of the tornado:

..NWS Damage Survey For West Mobile Tornado Event… .West Mobile Tornado… Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 75 mph

Path Length /statute/: 0.3 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 25 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0 Start Date: Oct 7 2017

Start Time: 447 pm

Start Location: Portside Court in West Mobile

Start Lat/Lon: 30.6848/-88.2125 End Date: Oct 7 2017

End Time: 448 pm

End Location: Near intersection of Airport Blvd & Border Cir W

End Lat/Lon: 30.6874/-88.2159 Survey summary: A brief EF-0 tornado touched down on Portside Court and

traveled northwest, lifting near the intersection of Airport Blvd and

Border Circle West. The tornado downed several large oak tree limbs. A

large billboard was downed and twisted near Airport Blvd. A small

professional building experienced shingle damage, damage to the facade,

and broken windows. Just north of Airport Blvd, windows were blown out of

vehicles at a car dealership. The dealership also suffered some window

damage. EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies

tornadoes into the following categories. EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 to 200 mph

EF5…Violent…>200 mph Note:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS

Storm Data.