Mystery: Where’s the sign that welcomes visitors to Key West

By Published:
aerial after Irma
FILE - NOAA Irma aerial aftermath in Key West.

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) – Officials in Key West have a mystery on their hands. They want to know who took the sign that welcomed visitors to “Paradise U.S.A.”

Residents say they last saw the “Welcome to Key West” sign on the ground after it was presumably knocked down by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10. The sign at the island’s entrance off U.S. 1 features a painted sunset.

It was an $8,000 gift from the local Rotary Club, whose members just want the sign back, no questions asked.

Rotary member Nadene Grossman Orr tells the Miami Herald they’re “hopeful someone picked it up for safekeeping.”

For now, a hand-painted sign marks its spot at the busy intersection. “Welcome to Paradise,” it says.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s