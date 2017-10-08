MFRD’s Morning Rescues in Nate Flooding

Related Coverage Four Residents Rescued on Dog River Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Members of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department are getting some well-deserved rest following a long night of keeping people safe. Hurricane Nate slammed parts of Mobile with some impressive flooding. Members of the department helped lead four people to safety following a night of flooding. They were rescued from their homes around Dog River. The river began seeping into some homes. Not everyone accepted a lift out of the flooding. Instead of a rescue evacuation, some decided to ride it out.

“The wind got a little rough out here, the water was up to my… and it was in my house I think it was about two feet deep,” said Anthony Gordon who lives around Dog River. They were loaded up and taken to safety. Others declined help after initially asking for a rescue. It’s something we saw play out again early Sunday morning. Mobile experienced flooding at the Outlaw Convention Center, unlike anything the city has seen in a long time. At least two and a half feet of storm surge gathered at the intersections of water and government streets. While most vehicles made it through the high waters without a problem, the water flooded Justin Williams car as he was headed from Pensacola to Missouri. Officials say there was no road closure notice from I-10 to Water Street despite the flooding.

“I’ve seen people coming down all morning so it’s incredibly frustrating because had there been a road closed sign I would have avoided this incident,” said Justin Williams. When it comes to standing water and flooding, Mr. Williams says he’s learned a valuable lesson.

“If you see water don’t drive into it,” said Williams. When firefighters gave him the option to get rescued from his flooded car, he said no thanks. Williams said the car wasn’t in danger he preferred to wait out the flood waters with his dog.