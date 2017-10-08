LuLu’s Installs 5 Electric Car Charging Stations

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — LuLu’s in Gulf Shores now has five electric car charging stations. LuLu’s added the electric chargers to share their focus on conservation and being green.

“The easy to use electric car chargers are located in parking spaces by LuLu’s Fun Arcade. Just like regular gas pumps, those with an electric car simply plug one of the electric chargers into their car to ‘fill up’ in a very cost-effective manner. The electric car charger stations are free. There are three electric charging stations for Tesla automobiles, and two universal car chargers, good for any brand electric car.”

LuLu’s is located at the northern foot of the bridge off Gulf Shores Parkway at 200 East 25th Avenue.

For further information, call (251) 967-5858, or visit www.lulubuffett.com/gulf-shores.